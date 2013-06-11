FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Gruma seeks World Bank help in Venezuela talks
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

Mexico's Gruma seeks World Bank help in Venezuela talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it has asked the World Bank to arbitrate in its negotiations with Venezuela over the nationalization of its factories there.

Gruma said it was stripped of control of its Venezuelan subsidiaries in January by Venezuela’s government.

The company filed the arbitration request with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on June 6.

“It’s a request for arbitration so that the group’s companies can continue operating in Venezuela like any other foreign company,” a Gruma spokesman said.

“(Gruma) is still negotiating with the government of Venezuela,” he said.

The company continues to operate factories in Venezuela in partnership with authorities.

The government of late President Hugo Chavez nationalized large parts of the OPEC nation’s economy, from oil facilities to telecoms during Chavez’s 14 years in power.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.