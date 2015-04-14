FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PDVSA offers to buy Harvest oil assets in Venezuela JV-source
April 14, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

PDVSA offers to buy Harvest oil assets in Venezuela JV-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has offered to buy oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc’s stake in the Petrodelta joint venture, a source close to PDVSA said on Tuesday.

Houston-based Harvest has said the OPEC country was blocking a sale of its stake in Petrodelta and that it is facing a cash crunch in part due to the dispute.

“The offer by PDVSA last week was in a fair range to settle the deal taking into consideration today’s oil prices,” said a source close to PDVSA, who declined to comment on the terms of the proposal. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

