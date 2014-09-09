Venezuela says annual inflation 63.4 pct to August

CARACAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s annualized inflation rate reached 63.4 percent in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, with consumer prices rising by 3.9 percent that month.

The central bank had not published monthly inflation since May’s data. Critics say the delays were designed to hide poor economic data, including the region’s highest inflation rate.

The bank said July inflation was 4.1 percent, while June’s was 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)