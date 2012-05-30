Venezuela's PDVSA offers jet fuel cargo - trade

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered a jet fuel cargo in the spot market as part of its regular monthly oil product exports, traders said on Wednesday.

The company is offering 240,000 barrels of jet fuel, though no other details including loading date and tender closing date have yet been given, one of the traders said.

PDVSA regularly offers jet fuel cargoes from the Caribbean port of Curacao, off the Venezuelan coast, and prices its cargoes to the Northwest Europe jet fuel quotes.

The company owns and operates a number of oil refineries in Venezuela and has stakes in refineries around the world. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)