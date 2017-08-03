Mercosur trade bloc to suspend Venezuela: source

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South American trade bloc Mercosur will trigger its democratic clause this weekend to suspend Venezuela until democracy is restored, a Brazilian government source said on Thursday.

The decision will be taken at a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Sao Paulo on Saturday, said the official with knowledge of the negotiations. Mercosur had planned to decide on using the democratic clause at year-end, but brought the decision forward following Venezuela's controversial election of a constituent assembly and the recent arrest of several opposition leaders, the source said. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú)