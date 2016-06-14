FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela is the victim of international bullying - Foreign Minister
June 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Venezuela is the victim of international bullying - Foreign Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday her country was the victim of international bullying and lambasted the head of the Organization of American States for interfering in Venezuela's domestic affairs.

Rodriguez, speaking at the opening of the OAS general assembly, lashed out at the head of the OAS, Luis Almagro, accusing him of bias in siding with opposition groups, which are pushing for a referendum to recall President Nicolas Maduro.

"We are not here to judge the countries and societies of other countries," Rodriguez told the 35-member Americas bloc, "Today, Venezuela is the victim of international bullying from the right...we do not need anyone's charity. Venezuela is a dignified country." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

