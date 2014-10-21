Venezuela says ready for oil volatility, will pay $3bln bond

CARACAS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday that the OPEC nation was “fully prepared” to cope with volatility on the global oil market.

Presenting the 2015 budget bill to the National Assembly, Marco added that Venezuela would comply with an upcoming $3 billion payment for state oil company PDVSA’s 2014 paper.

“We are fully prepared to copy with any scenario relating to the price of oil, guaranteeing social investment,” he told parliament. “We will fulfill the payment of the 2014 PDVSA bond for $3 billion due on Oct. 28.” (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)