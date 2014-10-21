FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela says ready for oil volatility, will pay $3bln bond
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela says ready for oil volatility, will pay $3bln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday that the OPEC nation was “fully prepared” to cope with volatility on the global oil market.

Presenting the 2015 budget bill to the National Assembly, Marco added that Venezuela would comply with an upcoming $3 billion payment for state oil company PDVSA’s 2014 paper.

“We are fully prepared to copy with any scenario relating to the price of oil, guaranteeing social investment,” he told parliament. “We will fulfill the payment of the 2014 PDVSA bond for $3 billion due on Oct. 28.” (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.