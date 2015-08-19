FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Venezuela state oil company to lead Oil Ministry too
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 19, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Head of Venezuela state oil company to lead Oil Ministry too

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The head of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio Del Pino, was tapped on Tuesday to run the OPEC country’s Oil Ministry.

Del Pino, who will remain at the helm of PDVSA, will take over leadership of the ministry from Asdrubal Chavez to allow Chavez to run for parliament in December’s key election.

The outgoing oil minister, a cousin of the late leader Hugo Chavez, was not a heavyweight in the oil sector and was generally seen as having more of a political role. Del Pino, however, is seen as a technocrat vying to turn around the socialist country’s troubled oil sector.

“I’ve decided to appoint comrade Eulogio Del Pino as new Oil Minister, and, at the same time, president of PDVSA, so that we can lead with the same firmness and clarity that he’s always had,” Maduro said during an hours-long televised broadcast on Tuesday night.

Venezuela’s oil minister is usually head of the nation’s delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Further details on Del Pino’s plans were not immediately available. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.