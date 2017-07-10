CARACAS Venezuela's PDVSA is guaranteeing "legal
security" for all foreign companies in the leftist-run nation,
the state oil producer said in a statement, rebuffing a
government adviser's suggestion that their operations could be
nationalized.
The statement, which was distributed to its joint venture
partners and which Reuters saw, comes after a prominent
government-allied lawyer said a new legislative body could
rewrite parts of the constitution to ensure the state has full
ownership of the oil industry.
The new "constituent assembly" would supersede other
institutions and has sparked fears that President Nicolas
Maduro's unpopular administration could take aim at joint
venture partners, which include large oil companies Chevron Corp
and Rosneft.
But PDVSA, whose full name is Petroleos de
Venezuela, was quelling fears that a more radical wing of the
ruling Socialist Party could be out to nationalize companies, as
late leader Hugo Chavez did a decade ago.
PDVSA "guarantees legal security to investors, partners, and
others," the statement read. "In the case of joint ventures,
PDVSA has honored and will continue to honor the legal norms
that allow the possibility of doing business with private
companies."
Venezuelan oil laws created under Chavez allow for minority
participation of private companies in oilfield joint ventures,
and numerous companies formed such partnerships despite
nationalizations in the sector.
PDVSA did not directly mention the comments by Hermann
Escarra, a constitutional lawyer and candidate to the
constituent assembly. The company did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
BRUISED OIL INDUSTRY
Nationalizing oil ventures would worsen a severe drop in
production in Venezuela, home to the world's largest crude
reserves. That would hurt the country's already ailing coffers,
which depend on oil sales for more than 90 percent of their
income.
And PDVSA has been offering its foreign partners more stakes
in joint ventures to foreign companies, including key Russian
ally Rosneft and ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of
India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, as it
tries to minimize operating costs, Reuters has reported.
Still, as Venezuela's political crisis worsens, a half-dozen
oil industry sources consulted by Reuters said the situation was
becoming more uncertain.
Companies may curtail investments as they await clarity on
the July 30 vote for the constituent assembly, which Maduro's
foes have denounced as a bid to consolidate dictatorship via a
sham poll.
"Imagine justifying to your board of directors that you put
more money into Venezuela when there was an announcement from
the president's top adviser that he was going to nationalize
companies," said Francisco Monaldi, fellow in Latin American
energy policy at the Baker Institute in Houston.
"This will pour cold water (on investments)."