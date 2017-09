CARACAS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it has completely controlled a fire in a coke storage area of heavy crude upgrader Petroanzoategui with no injuries or damage to facilities.

Petroanzoategui processes ultra-heavy crude from the Orinoco belt and turns it into lighter oil. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)