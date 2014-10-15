Venezuela's Maduro says oil prices will bounce back after decline

CARACAS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices will rebound after hitting a “floor,” President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday, insisting the current rout in crude markets will not harm Venezuela’s economy or social spending plans.

“The price of oil will hit its floor, and it will rise again,” Maduro said after being asked at a news conference how the OPEC nation plans to deal with falling prices. “Venezuela will continue with its social plans ... Venezuela will move forward.”

He declined to comment on what measures the government was planning. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Ken Wills)