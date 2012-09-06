UPDATE 1-Venezuela restarting Petropiar upgrader after maintenance

* Full return to production could take two weeks -exec

* Capacity at Petropiar climbs to 243,000 bpd

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A maintenance shutdown of Venezuela’s Petropiar oil upgrader is over, but a full return to production could still take two weeks, said the senior executive for the Venezuelan unit of Chevron, a partner at the facility.

The upgrader, which converts heavy crude from the OPEC nation’s Orinoco belt into lighter and more valuable oil, was shut down in July for maintenance and to expand capacity.

With maintenance complete, the facility will now gradually resume operations.

Once operations have resumed, the facility will produce 243,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 180,000 bpd before the shutdown, said Don Stelling, the president of Chevron Brazil.

The shutdown meant “a lot of lost revenue,” Stelling said.

Still, he added, it was “the right thing to do.”

Venezuela’s upgraders and refineries have been plagued by operational problems and accidents since 2009, leading to a fall in export volumes.