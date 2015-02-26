UPDATE 2- Venezuela's 146,000 bpd El Palito refinery down -union leader

(Recasts with El Palito, Amuay, context)

By Sailu Urribarri and Alexandra Ulmer

PARAGUANA/CARACAS, Venezuela, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s 146,000-barrel-per-day El Palito refinery has been halted since Monday due to problems with a compressor and a demineralization plant, union leader Ivan Freites said on Wednesday.

“It’s completely down,” said Freites, adding there was no indication of when the refinery would restart.

Amuay, the OPEC country’s biggest refinery, is operating at 370,000 bpd, well below its 645,000-bpd capacity, because its flexicoker and a crude distillation unit remain out of service, Freites added.

Cardon, which along with Amuay makes up the major Paraguana refining complex, is operating at about a third of its total 310,000-bpd capacity, workers and Freites said earlier on Wednesday.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for comments about the status of its refinery network.

Freites said the refinery problems were likely to affect the domestic supply of gasoline. Last year, Venezuela rushed to import diesel and gasoline after power outages hit the nearly 1 million bpd Paraguana. He stressed that fuel supplies around the country were guaranteed.

PDVSA has experienced unplanned stoppages around its refinery network in recent months due to blackouts, extreme weather, and equipment failures. The company says it is intent on improving operations via regular maintenance work.

But workers and Freites said a lack of spare parts was impeding repairs.

Booting up Amuay’s flexicoker, down since late last year after power outages, for instance, has been complicated due to a lack of spare parts, they said.

“They haven’t completely repaired it because they don’t have everything on hand to be able to do so,” one worker said.

The other worker also blamed Venezuela’s chronic shortages, which stem from currency controls that frustrate access to dollars for imports.

The lack of parts has also stalled the repair of Amuay’s CDU No. 1, Freites said.

Cardon’s naphtha reformer and two crude distillation units have been halted due to system failures, workers and Freites said. Freites estimated the reformer would be down for at least three weeks.

The reformer has a capacity of 40,000 bpd.

CDUs No. 3 and No. 4 have also been halted at the plant, located in western Venezuela. (Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)