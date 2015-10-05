FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraguana refineries to restart processing units by Thursday -PDVSA
October 5, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Paraguana refineries to restart processing units by Thursday -PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The president of Venezuela’s state oil company said on Monday crude was circulating at the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refinery Center (CRP) and that key processing units would be up and running between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Between Wednesday and Thursday everything will be working,” PDVSA president Eulogio del Pino said in a message to Reuters.

An electricity blackout hit the world’s second-largest refining center for most of the working day on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

