FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Paraguana refineries to restart processing units by Thursday -PDVSA
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Paraguana refineries to restart processing units by Thursday -PDVSA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on refineries, background)

By Alexandra Ulmer

CARACAS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The president of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA said on Monday crude was circulating at the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refinery Center (CRP) and that key processing units would be up and running between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Between Wednesday and Thursday everything will be working,” PDVSA President Eulogio del Pino said in a message to Reuters.

An electricity blackout hit the world’s second-largest refining center for most of the working day on Thursday.

PDVSA has said an electrical system fault cut power to the 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay installation and the nearby 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery, but did not cause any damage or injuries to workers.

The OPEC country’s refinery circuit has been plagued with unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at Paraguana last year prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.

Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of spare parts due to strict currency controls that crimp imports have left refineries chronically operating well below capacity.

Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, often says sabotage is to blame for power outages.

PDVSA, under the year-long leadership of del Pino, says it is trying to modernize its refineries. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.