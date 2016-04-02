FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PDVSA says supports Venezuela soccer team, denies lack of funding
April 2, 2016 / 4:27 PM / a year ago

PDVSA says supports Venezuela soccer team, denies lack of funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, April 2 (Reuters) - Venezuelan State-run oil company PDVSA said on Saturday its support for the national soccer team had never waned, rebuffing comment from the country’s soccer federation (FVF) that it hadn’t paid any of the agreed sponsoring money last year.

“PDVSA has never stopped honoring its obligations with the Venezuela Football Federation,” said the company in a statement, without offering specifics.

The federation has said that the lack of funding from PDVSA, its chief sponsor, has hurt its ability to train and travel and made it impossible to attract a world-class international coach. (reut.rs/1qmAlmE)

OPEC member nation Venezuela is in the midst of a severe recession which has been aggravated by a slump in oil prices. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

