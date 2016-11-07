FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Venezuela's PDVSA announces oil spill in Anzoategui state
November 7, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 10 months ago

Venezuela's PDVSA announces oil spill in Anzoategui state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Monday there had been an oil spill in central Anzoategui state and it was supplying drinking water to affected communities during an operation over a radius of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

PDVSA said in a statement the leak occurred in a 36-inch (91 cm) pipeline in the locality of Santa Clara. PDVSA launched an operation to supply drinking water and protect local ecosystems, it added, giving no further details.

An opposition lawmaker from Anzoategui, Jose Brito, said the leak occurred between Wednesday and Sunday and that 25,000 barrels had spilled, causing an "ecological disaster."

Blaming poor maintenance for the spill and saying security forces were blocking access to the area, Brito urged the opposition-led legislature to open an investigation. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alan Crosby)

