9 months ago
Venezuela's petcoke exports affected by burning load -source, documents
November 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

Venezuela's petcoke exports affected by burning load -source, documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela's exports of petroleum coke, a sub product from oil upgrading, have been halted at its Petrosanfelix terminal since last week due to a burning load at a vessel chartered by a unit of U.S. Koch Industries, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters on Friday.

The vessel Top Trader was receiving the load from state-run PDVSA when burning petroleum coke was noticed in three of its containers, the source said.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Liz Hampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
