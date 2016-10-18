FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela replaces OPEC governor amid push for oil deal
October 18, 2016

Venezuela replaces OPEC governor amid push for oil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela has tapped its vice-minister for hydrocarbons to be the South American country's new governor to OPEC, as the recession-hit country pushes for a deal to push up oil prices.

Angel Gonzalez has replaced former governor Ivan Orellana in Vienna, according to the website of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

It was not immediately clear when the change occurred and why Orellana was replaced. It was also unclear who would replace Gonzalez, a geophysical engineer who has worked in Venezuela's oil sector for decades.

Venezuela's Oil Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Price hawk Venezuela for months has been seeking a deal to support oil prices as it wrestles with a deep economic crisis that has food running short and inflation in triple digits. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
