UPDATE 1-Venezuela says OPEC to 'increase coordination' in face of oil price fall
November 17, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Venezuela says OPEC to 'increase coordination' in face of oil price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, Ramirez quote, background)

CARACAS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will increase coordination in the face of the fall in oil prices, the South American government said in a statement on Monday, without elaborating.

The oil market is waiting to see whether OPEC will agree a cut in production at its Nov. 27 meeting to stem the roughly 30 percent drop in oil prices since June.

“We will be united in terms of putting forth a common policy,” said Ramirez, who until September was both oil minister and head of state oil company PDVSA.

Cash-strapped Venezuela has been pushing for a production cut to boost prices and help it cover its mounting debts, arrears and popular but expensive social programs.

Ramirez has been on a global tour of OPEC and non-OPEC nations to shore up support for an output cut. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
