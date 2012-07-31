Venezuela sees no need for OPEC meeting as prices recover

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela saw no need for an emergency OPEC meeting because global crude prices were showing signs of recovering, Venezuelan Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia, Ramirez called current oil prices “fair.”

Asked if an extraordinary meeting of the oil producing countries was needed, Ramirez replied, “It’s not necessary. That meeting was proposed when the oil price had fallen 36 percent in just two months. Now the price is at levels that we consider fair, which is $100 a barrel.”