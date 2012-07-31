FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela sees no need for OPEC meeting as prices recover
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Venezuela sees no need for OPEC meeting as prices recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela saw no need for an emergency OPEC meeting because global crude prices were showing signs of recovering, Venezuelan Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia, Ramirez called current oil prices “fair.”

Asked if an extraordinary meeting of the oil producing countries was needed, Ramirez replied, “It’s not necessary. That meeting was proposed when the oil price had fallen 36 percent in just two months. Now the price is at levels that we consider fair, which is $100 a barrel.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.