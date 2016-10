CARACAS Oct 17 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is to extend the second deadline for a bond swap to Friday, after it received "substantially less" offers than a key requirement.

"If the Exchange Offers are not successful, it could be difficult for the Company to make scheduled payments on its existing debt ... which would result in the Company evaluating all alternative options," read a statement from PDVSA.

The cash-strapped company has already extended the deadline twice. (Reporting by Girish Gupta and Corina Pons; Editing by Sandra Maler)