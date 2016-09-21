FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Venezuela PDVSA awards $3.2 bln oil service contracts to boost output
#Energy
September 21, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Venezuela PDVSA awards $3.2 bln oil service contracts to boost output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has awarded $3.2 billion in contracts to drill wells in the Orinoco Belt with the aim of increasing production by 250,000 barrels per day in the next 30 months, the Caracas-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Schlumberger NV, Oklahoma-based contractor Horizontal Well Drillers and Venezuelan contractor Y&V won contracts to service three joint ventures between PDVSA and foreign partners.

Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
