Venezuela PDVSA awards $3.2 bln oil service contracts to boost output

CARACAS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has awarded $3.2 billion in contracts to drill wells in the Orinoco Belt with the aim of increasing production by 250,000 barrels per day in the next 30 months, the Caracas-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Schlumberger NV, Oklahoma-based contractor Horizontal Well Drillers and Venezuelan contractor Y&V won contracts to service three joint ventures between PDVSA and foreign partners.