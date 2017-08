CARACAS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Monday sweetened the terms of a bond swap proposal by increasing the ratio of new 2020 bonds that will be offered in exchange for bonds maturing in 2017.

The company, which originally offered an exchange ratio of one to one, will now offer an additional $170 for each $1,000 of bonds maturing in April and another $220 for each $1,000 of bonds maturing in November of 2017. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)