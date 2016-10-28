FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 2-Venezuela's PDVSA pays $1 bln bond, foreign reserves tumble
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 2-Venezuela's PDVSA pays $1 bln bond, foreign reserves tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with PDVSA confirmation, reserves)

CARACAS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has paid down its $1 billion 2016 bond that matured on Friday, the company said in a statement, pushing the OPEC nation's international reserves to their lowest level in 20 years.

Venezuela's reserves dropped by $909 million to $10.898 billion, according to central bank data, their lowest level since June 1996.

The payment comes days after PDVSA announced the completion of a $2.8 billion bond swap that exchanged bonds maturing in 2017 for new bonds maturing in 2020 as a way of easing a heavy payment burden over the next year.

Investors have in the past been concerned the company could default on its debt obligations due to low oil prices, heavy debt payments, and an unraveling socialist economy.

But President Nicolas Maduro calls default talk a right-wing conspiracy and notes the ruling Socialist Party has never missed a bond payment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.