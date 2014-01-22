Venezuela's PDVSA says 2013 consolidated debt was $43.4 bln

CARACAS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday its consolidated financial debt reached $43.384 billion at the end of 2013, an 8.4 percent increase from the previous year.

Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez said in November that PDVSA’s financial debt had fallen to $39.2 billion during the first half of 2013. The figure does not include debt with service providers or financing for joint ventures, which made up the bulk of the debt taken on by the company over the past year.