FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's PDVSA says 2013 consolidated debt was $43.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela's PDVSA says 2013 consolidated debt was $43.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday its consolidated financial debt reached $43.384 billion at the end of 2013, an 8.4 percent increase from the previous year.

Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez said in November that PDVSA’s financial debt had fallen to $39.2 billion during the first half of 2013. The figure does not include debt with service providers or financing for joint ventures, which made up the bulk of the debt taken on by the company over the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.