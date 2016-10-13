FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Venezuela PDVSA again extends bond swap deadline
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 10 months ago

Venezuela PDVSA again extends bond swap deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday night it was again extending a deadline for a bond swap to Oct. 17 from Oct. 12.

The cash-strapped company had already extended the first deadline earlier this month and said that bondholder participation was below a key threshold.

PDVSA last month offered to swap $7.1 billion in outstanding issues for a new bond, backed by its U.S. subsidiary Citgo Holding Inc, to boost its cash-strapped coffers.

But the proposal drew market scepticism, so the Caracas-based company late last month sweetened the terms, offering more 2020 bonds in exchange for bonds maturing in 2017. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.