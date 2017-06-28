By Eyanir Chinea and Andreina Aponte
CARACAS/LA GUAJIRA, Venezuela, June 28 (Reuters) -
T welve-year-old Samuel Becerra went to Venezuela's main
pediatric hospital for routine dialysis in March.
Within two months, he was dead, along with three other
youngsters who also developed bacterial infections at the J.M.
de los Rios children's hospital in Caracas.
They were just a few of the many children who have died
during a rapidly worsening health crisis in Venezuela, according
to doctors, patients, and official and private data.
Millions of Venezuelans are struggling with shortages and
triple-digit inflation during political and economic upheaval
that has triggered months of street protests where at least 75
people have been killed.
Declining production of oil, a major export, has left the
government increasingly short of cash, and lack of everything
from food to medical equipment is hitting vulnerable groups like
the elderly and children particularly hard.
Becerra's mother, Judith Bront, still cries as she discusses
her son's death.
"Samuel has had chronic renal failure since birth," said
Bront, 53, "He had been receiving dialysis for nine years, and
this had never happened."
A dozen other children have the same infection, which
doctors traced back to dialysis machines that were improperly
maintained due to lack of resources, according to Belén Arteaga,
head of the hospital's kidney unit.
Surveys conducted in October by Catholic non-profit
organization Caritas in poor sectors of Venezuela's four most
populous states found that 48 percent of children younger than 5
were malnourished. By April, that figure had risen to 56
percent.
Those at high risk of death from malnutrition increased to
11.4 percent of the sample from 8 percent in that time, the
surveys showed.
Many treatments at J.M. de los Rios are available only
because of private donations, according to parents and doctors.
Parents routinely clean the rickety rooms, and there is no
drinking water.
A survey earlier this year by Venezuela's opposition-led
Congress showed that nine of the country's 10 main hospitals did
not have adequate diagnostic facilities, such as X-ray machines
and laboratories, and 64 percent did not offer food to the
patients.
Neither Venezuela's Information Ministry nor the Health
Ministry responded to requests for comment.
INFANT MORTALITY
Of the young patients, infants suffer most.
Last year 31 Venezuelan infants died every day on average.
Many were victims of diarrhea, bacterial infections and other
diseases that, according to the local pediatric society, could
have been prevented or easily treated.
"There are vaccines and antibiotics available, but Venezuela
is so lacking that these illnesses are coming back," said Dr.
Huniades Urbina, president of the Venezuelan Society of
Childhood and Pediatrics.
Deaths of babies younger than 1 year old jumped 30 percent
in Venezuela in 2016, according to government figures. That is a
stark contrast to declines across Latin America.
Critics blame the problems on strict currency and price
controls that reduce incentives to produce food and restrict
imports.
The government says the opposition and Washington are waging
an "economic war" against it.
SCAVENGING
Caritas found that Venezuela's highest rate of malnutrition
was in the La Guajira region of the western state of Zulia, on
the arid and volatile Colombian border.
In Caracolito, a tiny settlement of three dirty and
crumbling houses containing a total of some 30 people, a woman
scavenged for food for her 6-month-old boy at a garbage dump
near their home. The child was recovering from a weeks-long stay
in a nearby hospital, where he overcame chronic malnutrition.
His brother had died in March from the condition.
"We were told to take vitamins but couldn't find them," said
their mother, Lideibis Bracho, who is 26 and unemployed. "We
went to search in Colombia, but they're too expensive."
Susana Raffalli, a nutritional coordinator at Caritas, said
the health crisis was catastrophic.
"It's not normal for you to go to a community, weigh 100
children and have 30 of them close to dying," Raffalli said.
The government has been slow to publish data, and the
previous health minister was fired shortly after the publication
of recent infant mortality figures.
Back at the J.M. De Los Rios hospital in Caracas, double the
number of children have come in for malnutrition-related issues
this year, compared with all of 2016, according to Raffalli.
One mother caressed her son, who was suffering from
malnutrition, pneumonia, macrocephaly and a severe lack of
calcium.
"He's nine months old, and he looks like a two-month-old,"
said Marisela Huertas, 39. "I was told to give him whole milk,
but I can't find it."
(Additional reporting by Lenin Danieri in La Guajira; Writing
by Girish Gupta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Daniel Flynn)