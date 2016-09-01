Masked youths clash with security forces after Venezuela protests

CARACAS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Masked youths hurled stones and petrol bombs at security forces who fired back teargas on a highway in Caracas after massive protest rallies on Thursday against President Nicolas Maduro's government, witnesses said.

After the main events had finished peacefully, scores of people faced off with authorities on a highway. The opposition Democratic Unity coalition said they were infiltrators trying to sow trouble. (Reporting by Girish Gupta; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Leslie Adler)