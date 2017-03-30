FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 5 months ago

Venezuela condemns "right-wing" regional plot against it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 30 (Reuters) - Stung by rebukes around Latin America over its democratic credentials, Venezuela's socialist government condemned on Thursday a "right-wing regional pact" against it.

"We reject the Peruvian government's rude support for the violent and extremist sectors in Venezuela," Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said in a series of tweets aimed at countries criticizing a move to annul the opposition-led congress. (Reporting by Girish Gupta; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

