Venezuela condemns "right-wing" regional plot against it

CARACAS, March 30 (Reuters) - Stung by rebukes around Latin America over its democratic credentials, Venezuela's socialist government condemned on Thursday a "right-wing regional pact" against it.

"We reject the Peruvian government's rude support for the violent and extremist sectors in Venezuela," Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said in a series of tweets aimed at countries criticizing a move to annul the opposition-led congress. (Reporting by Girish Gupta; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)