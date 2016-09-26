FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Venezuela opposition calls Oct. 12 protest to press Maduro recall
September 26, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Venezuela opposition calls Oct. 12 protest to press Maduro recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition called on Monday for a nationwide protest on Oct. 12 to push for a recall referendum against President Nicolas Maduro that it says must take place this year despite the election board's insistence it could only be in 2017.

The opposition urged Venezuelans to protest daily against "anti-constitutional" conditions by the board, including a stipulation a signature drive next month must meet a threshold of 20 percent of voters in every state rather than nationally.

Reporting by Daniel Kai; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Girish Gupta

