Venezuela congress head calls on Venezuelans to rebel

CARACAS, May 1 (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela's National Assembly Julio Borges on Monday called on Venezuelans to rebel and not accept a "coup" by President Nicolas Maduro, who announced a vote for a new assembly with capacity to re-write the Constitution.

The OPEC nation is undergoing a major economic crisis which has brought hundreds of thousands out to the streets in protest against the unpopular government over the last month. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Diego Ore; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Sandra Maler)