Maduro foes say they are barred from leaving Venezuela

CARACAS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leaders said on Friday they were banned from leaving Venezuela, adding to outrage over the suspension of their drive for a recall referendum against unpopular socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Various opposition figures published a document purporting to be from a court in Valencia state ordering eight people, including opposition coalition leader Jesus Torrealba and twice-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, to stay in Venezuela.

"They are wasting their time once again. Wait to hear what we have to say in the next few hours," tweeted Capriles, who has led the campaign for a plebiscite against Maduro.

"It's gratuitous aggression," added Torrealba.

The document published by the opposition leaders only included a list of names and did not give reasons for the ban.

But it may be related to allegations by government officials that the opposition used fraud in an initial signature drive earlier this year to kick-start the referendum process.

That was the reason why Venezuela's electoral authority on Thursday suspended the next phase of the referendum, citing court orders. That sparked an outcry from opposition supporters who accused the government of dictatorial tactics.

The oil-rich OPEC country is suffering an economic crisis that has families skipping meals amid food shortages and triple-digit inflation.

President Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader elected three years ago to replace late leader Hugo Chavez, has seen his popularity tumble in hand with the recession. He was travelling to the Middle East on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by W Simon)