March 31, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 5 months ago

Venezuela opposition begins protests against "dictator" Maduro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 31 (Reuters) - Scores of opponents of Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro blocked a highway in Caracas on Friday at the start of what activists say will be rolling street protests against the ruling Socialists.

"Today in Venezuela, we've woken up blocking streets," said opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro, among a crowd chanting and waving banners on a motorway to protest what they view as this week's lurch into "dictatorship" by Maduro. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

