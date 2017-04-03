FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OAS cancels meeting to debate Venezuela crisis
#Energy
April 3, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 5 months ago

OAS cancels meeting to debate Venezuela crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - A meeting of the Washington-based Organization of American States to discuss Venezuela's political crisis on Monday has been canceled, a spokesperson for the regional group said.

"The meeting for today has been canceled, we were notified by the permanent council," the spokesperson said, without giving details on why the meeting was called off.

However, the cancellation of the meeting comes as Bolivia, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, assumed the chair on Monday of the OAS permanent council, which was meant to debate the crisis.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

