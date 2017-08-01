FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 4:43 PM / an hour ago

U.N. chief urges 'political solution' for Venezuelan gov't, opposition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent political negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in an effort to curb escalating political tensions, a United Nations spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General urges all Venezuelans, particularly those representing the powers of the State, to make all possible efforts to lower tensions, prevent further violence and loss of life, as well as find avenues for political dialogue," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding "the only way forward is a political solution."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey

