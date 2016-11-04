FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. sees Venezuela talks as 'last, best' chance to solve crisis
November 4, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. sees Venezuela talks as 'last, best' chance to solve crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Vatican-mediated dialogue between Venezuela's government and opposition is the last, best chance to find a peaceful solution to end the country's political crisis, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon said on Friday.

"From our point of view (the dialogue) really is the last best effort to try to find a negotiated, peaceful solution to this," he said. "Absent this dialogue process, Venezuela will find itself in a state in which both the government and the opposition will have to measure themselves through their ability to put people on to the streets ... Absent a negotiation process, mobilization is unpredictable and can be very dangerous." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

