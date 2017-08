WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on some judges on Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. government sources said.

Among those targeted by the sanctions package is the court’s president, Maikel Moreno, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)