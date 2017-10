CARACAS, June 28 (Reuters) - Various plants at Venezuela’s 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery have been paralyzed by a fault in the cooling system, sources at state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday.

The South American OPEC member’s Amuay refinery is part of the Paraguana Refining Center, one of the world’s biggest refinery complexes with an overall capacity of 955,000 bpd.