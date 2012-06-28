UPDATE 2-Venezuela's Amuay refinery partially halted-sources

* Fault in cooling system shuts some plants

* Cat cracker still down at El Palito refinery (Adds quotes, details, byline)

By Sailu Urribarri

PARAGUANA, Venezuela, June 28 (Reuters) - Several plants at Venezuela’s largest refinery, the 645,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay facility, have been paralyzed by a fault in its cooling system, sources at state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday.

Operations at the plants were halted late on Wednesday when the problem was detected, one source said. Amuay is part of the Paraguana Refining Center, one of the biggest refinery complexes in the world with an overall capacity of 955,000 bpd.

Workers at the gates of Amuay, in the west of the South American OPEC nation, said there had been a fault in a saltwater pipeline and described water shooting high into the air.

“The water jet was higher than the refinery’s towers. They controlled it and are fixing the pipe,” one worker said. “The whole plant is running at minimum (capacity) because that is the way to maintain optimum temperatures for the process.”

The workers said Amuay’s boilers were operating normally and their colleagues were working to begin increasing the capacity of the processing units.

The Paraguana complex also includes the 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery, which was stopped briefly in March by a problem in its air supply system.

The water problem at Amuay emerged as the catalytic cracking unit at PDVSA’s 146,000 bpd El Palito refinery remained down for preventative maintenance.

This year PDVSA’s local refining network, which has a capacity of more than 1.3 million bpd, has seen fewer of the outages and halts for maintenance that it experienced in 2011. But exports have yet to make a significant recovery. (Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Caracas; Writing by Daniel Wallis, Editing by Brian Ellsworth and John Wallace)