PARAGUANA, Venezuela, Aug 25 (Reuters) - - A large gas explosion shook Venezuela’s largest refinery, the 645,000-barrels-per-day Amuay facility, in the early hours of Saturday, causing some injuries and infrastructure damage, the oil minister and workers said.

Based in the west of the South American OPEC nation, Amuay is part of the Paraguana Refining Center, one of the biggest refinery complexes in the world with an overall capacity of 955,000 bpd.