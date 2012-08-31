FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Venezuela restarts Amuay CDU after refinery blast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Venezuela restarts Amuay CDU after refinery blast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Blast halted operations Saturday

* No production units were affected

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Amuay refinery has restarted a 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters on Friday, following an explosion that killed almost 50 people and sparked a massive fire.

The disaster halted operations at state oil company PDVSA’s 645,000 bpd facility, which is part of the second-biggest refinery complex in the world. For days, firefighters battled burning storage tanks but none of Amuay’s production units were affected.

“The (distillation) unit has restarted, processing 100,000 bpd,” Ramirez said by telephone.

The authorities are investigating what may have caused a gas leak that led to the blast. In addition to those killed, the pre-dawn explosion destroyed 200 nearby homes.

The accident was the most deadly for the global oil industry in recent years, nearing the toll of a 1997 fire at India’s Visakhapatnam refinery, which killed 56.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.