7 months ago
Venezuela's Paraguana refineries at 42 pct of capacity -union official
#Energy
January 31, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 7 months ago

Venezuela's Paraguana refineries at 42 pct of capacity -union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela's Paraguana refining complex was operating at about 42 percent of capacity, a union official said late on Monday, citing an internal report that came amid chronic unit stoppages in the crisis-hit OPEC country's refining system.

The 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay refinery was operating at some 300,000 bpd while adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery was at around 100,000 bpd, according to Ivan Freites, a union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA.

Caracas-based PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the refineries. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao)

