Rusoro files for arbitration over Venezuela nationalization

CARACAS, July 18 (Reuters) - Rusoro has filed for arbitration at a World Bank tribunal, saying President Hugo Chavez’s nationalization of Venezuela’s gold industry caused “significant loss” to the company and its shareholders.

Chavez’s socialist government prohibited exports of the precious metal in Sept. 2011 and gave the Venezuelan state 55 percent of joint ventures.

Toronto-listed Rusoro is owned by Russia’s Agapov family and was the biggest gold miner working in the South American nation, produced about 100,000 ounces of gold in Venezuela in 2010.