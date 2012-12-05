FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela to make telecoms components with Samsung
December 5, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Venezuela to make telecoms components with Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Venezuela will set up a joint venture with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics to produce telecommunications parts in the South American country, state media quoted industry minister Ricardo Menendez as saying on Tuesday.

Menendez told the official AVN news agency that the factory would help Venezuela increase its exports to the regional Mercosur trade bloc, which the government of President Hugo Chavez joined earlier this year.

Chavez’s socialist administration has nationalized much of Venezuela’s economy, but its huge oil reserves, 29 million people and geographic location in the center of the Americas are still a draw for some foreign companies.

Last week, French car-maker Renault said it might set up an assembly plant in the country.

Menendez gave few details, but said Chavez - who is undergoing cancer-linked medical treatment in Cuba - had authorized the lowering of tariffs on components the factory will use. The government will have a 51 percent stake in the venture.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis

