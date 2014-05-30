FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung says to produce phones, appliances in Venezuela this year
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
May 30, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung says to produce phones, appliances in Venezuela this year

Deisy Buitrago

2 Min Read

CARACAS, May 30 (Reuters) - South Korean electronics group Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects to begin production of cellular phones, tablets and home appliances in Venezuela during the second half of 2014 once it finishes building a factory there, a local company executive said.

Samsung and Venezuela in 2013 agreed to build the factory through a joint venture in which the company will hold 49 percent and the government will hold 51 percent.

“In six months we could begin production,” Luis Cobo, vice president of Samsung Venezuela, said in an interview late Thursday. “Initially it would be to meet domestic demand, but the idea is to export products.”

Possible sites for the factory are in the states of Falcon, Carabobo or Nueva Esparta.

In February, Samsung signed an agreement with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to sell the products under the country’s price control mechanism, which sets profit margins at a maximum of 30 percent of production costs. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.