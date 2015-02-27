FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's PDVSA says Schlumberger poised to extend credit line
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 27, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela's PDVSA says Schlumberger poised to extend credit line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA said on Friday that oil services giant Schlumberger was poised to extend an existing credit line to the South American state oil company, without offering details.

In 2013, PDVSA received a revolving credit line of at least $1 billion to allow it to continue contracting Schlumberger for work including drilling and pipeline services in the OPEC nation with the world’s largest oil reserves.

On Thursday, Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard met PDVSA boss Eulogio del Pino in Caracas “to deepen their cooperation agreements,” according to PDVSA.

“Both companies said they have complete willingness to renew current agreements and increase the current credit line,” the statement read.

The two executives also discussed the need to optimize operations amid lower oil prices, it added.

PDVSA did not respond to requests for details. It was not immediately possible to contact Schlumberger, the world’s top oil services provider. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.