FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela plans first shale gas exploration project
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela plans first shale gas exploration project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MARACAIBO, Venezuela, May 21 (Reuters) - Venezuela plans to begin its first shale gas exploration campaign in western Lake Maracaibo in a joint venture with Brazil’s state-run Petrobras, Venezuela’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

“We’ve approved in the ministry the first explorations for shale gas here in Lake Maracaibo,” Rafael Ramirez, who is also the head of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, told a conference in the city of Maracaibo.

The Petrowayu joint venture is to run the project.

According to PDVSA, it has a 60 percent stake in the company, while Petrobras has 36 percent and U.S.-based Williams has the remaining 4 percent.

The minister did not say when exploration would start, nor how much PDVSA and its partners would likely spend.

PDVSA also has run initial tests for shale gas at La Guajira, also in western Zulia state, in the hope of discovering significant reserves of unconventional resources.

The OPEC nation has vast reserves of conventional gas, but several offshore gas projects with foreign partners are still waiting to start output. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Marianna Parraga and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.