Strike at Venezuela steelmaker Sidor hits one week, losses mount

By Diego Ore

CARACAS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A strike at Venezuelan steelmaker Sidor has left the facility paralyzed for one week, causing losses of at least $36 million and threatening to derail the state-run company’s efforts to boost slumping output.

Some 14,000 factory employees are making salary demands, with some seeking back wages dating to 2008 amid what appear to be stalled talks with management. The company was nationalized five years ago by the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

“Today the strike has reached one week. None of the (production) lines are in operation,” said a company source who asked not to be identified.

The government puts the losses of the seven-day work stoppage at $36 million. Workers however, insist the steelmaker has missed out on $147 million in revenue.

Sidor has an installed annual capacity of 5 million tonnes, but output has tumbled since its nationalization due to frequent protests and inadequate investment. Production in 2012 reached a 16-year low of 1.5 million tonnes.

Sidor’s goal for this year is to reach production of 4.45 million tonnes of liquid steel, but workers doubt output will reach even half that.

President Nicolas Maduro, himself a former union organizer, on Thursday night called on workers to get back on the job.

“The working class of Sidor, I call on you with the heart of a worker and social activist all my life. It’s time to work, my friends, all of those issues can be discussed, but while you’re on the job,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast.

Output at Sidor has fallen each year since 2008, when Chavez ordered the state takeover of the facility and acquired shares held by Ternium.

The steelmaker’s woes are part of a general malaise in the South American OPEC nation’s once-buoyant metals industry.