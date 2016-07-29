FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Venezuela regulator denies telecoms requests for price hikes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 10:27 PM / a year ago

Venezuela regulator denies telecoms requests for price hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, July 29 (Reuters) - Venezuela's struggling telecoms operators must maintain fixed low prices after the country's regulator Conatel suspended their application to raise fees, doubling down on state-led economic policies.

Regulator Conatel said President Nicolas Maduro had instructed the agency to suspend price hikes despite desperate calls from a subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica which said in February that the sector was in crisis.

International communication in Venezuela is becoming tougher, with carriers barring international calls. Internet connections are often slow.

In April, Telefonica subsidiary Movistar, one of the country's largest providers, restricted international calls to just 10 countries following difficulties in obtaining dollars through the OPEC nation's strict currency control system.

A statement from Conatel on Friday said Maduro had ordered creation of a working group of operators and relevant agencies to review the issues and that he would "not cease in efforts to democratize access to information technology" to Venezuelans. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.